Discover the secret to having WiFi in a room without coverage without spending a single euro

When establishing a WiFi wireless network in our home Not always everything goes smoothly. There are many factors at play and failing in one of them can have an impact on the quality of the we get, to the point of being able to leave some s completely useless or with lousy WiFi quality.

Luckily, there are plenty of changes you can make for free that should improve your wireless signal in your home. Tricks to improve the quality of your free WiFi Making certain changes at the router level can greatly improve the quality of your signal. First of all, make sure that the position of the router is ideal. The recommendations of the experts is that the router is in a central position to distribute the signal evenly to all ends of your home, although this would not be necessary if you are only going to use it in an office, video game room, etc.

Beyond the position of the router, please remember certain “rules” on how to position the router so that it does not degrade the signal it emits. It will have to be in a recommended elevated position, away from electrical devices that cause interference, away from windows and walls that may affect signal propagation. Metal, bricks or concrete have a bunker effect and limit the propagation capacity of your signal.

Speaking of propagation, the router antennas They are a very important element and their position must be taken into account from a point of view beyond the decorative. Since the WiFi signal is emitted from the sides of the antenna and upwards (perpendicular to the router) it is usually best so that the signal does not project to the floor or ceiling and get lost along the way. If you have multiple antennas, you can try setting them at different angles to provide wider coverage.

Finally, consider switch between wireless signal frequency bands. Switching between 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz may be the solution to your problems. 2.4 GHz WiFi has more interference because it has channels that overlap with each other, but it still has a greater range because it operates on a longer frequency, in exchange for a slower connection speed. If the distance from the router to the destination of a 5 GHz signal is not enough, perhaps 2.4 GHz will work for you.

Other payment options

Reviewed the possibilities to make changes to your home wireless network without spending a penny, if you have not found a significant improvement, you can invest some budget in certain payment options.

The first thing would be to install some element that helps you amplify the signal. A popular alternative is to use wifi amplifiers. It basically consists of having one or more receivers that later offer a wireless connection to other devices. Through this WiFi chain, they will boost the signal in a certain area of ​​the house where we have it connected.

Finally, especially if you still only have the router that your operator provided, consider change your router. If you have an older wireless router, you should consider replacing it with a newer device, mainly with WiFi 6, which offers longer ranges and faster connection speeds.