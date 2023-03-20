Discover the revolution in home cleaning: ILIFE W90 and H70PLUS on sale

Today we have news in the world of home cleaning, a launch and a product on sale.

ILIFE, the renowned brand of robot vacuums and handheld vacuums, introduces its latest product, ILIFE W90 Wet and Dry Floor Cleaner.



This device offers an innovative 3-in-1 cleaning system, which vacuums, scrubs and washes at the same time. The W90 provides efficient cleaning on various types of hard floors and makes maintenance easy with its one-click self-clean function. With exceptional performance, this product is the latest addition to ILIFE’s range of wet and dry vacuum cleaners.

Main features of the ILIFE W90



3-in-1 cleaning system

The ILIFE W90 integrates the functions of vacuuming, scrubbing and washing in a single device, making it easy to clean your home in one step. With this innovative system, you won’t need to use a separate broom, vacuum and mop.

Dual water tank design

The W90 has a double water tank system that keeps clean and dirty water separate, allowing continuous cleaning with fresh water. With a 700 ml clean water tank and a 500 ml dirty water tank, this device allows you to clean larger areas without interruption.

Powerful cleaning on multiple surfaces

The W90 is suitable for hard floors such as wood, laminate, linoleum, tile, vinyl, marble and stone. Thanks to its powerful suction and roller brush, it easily removes wet and dry dirt in a single pass.

One-click self-cleaning

With the push of a button, the W90 initiates a self-cleaning cycle that removes dirt, hair and debris from the brush roll in less than a minute. Thus, the maintenance of the device is fast and without complications.

Smart control and powerful performance

The W90 includes a voice assistant and real-time light reminders that make it easy for all ages to use. In addition, its high capacity battery provides up to 30 minutes of autonomy, allowing it to clean up to 200 m² on a single charge.

Ergonomic, cord-free design

The W90 is comfortable and easy to handle thanks to its ergonomic and cable-free design. In addition, its 3-in-1 base allows you to store, charge and self-clean in a comfortable and orderly way.

price and discount



The ILIFE W90 has a 38% discount and its final price is approximately €204.88 on aliexpress

H70PLUS: The high-performance cordless vacuum cleaner on special offer

But that’s not all, the H70PLUS is on sale.

Is about a powerful, flexible and reliable cordless vacuum cleaner that will allow you to comfortably clean your entire home. Take advantage of the ILIFE anniversary promotion on Aliexpress to get a discount of up to 46%. Remains €128.28 in this link

Product description

The H70PLUS is a high-performance cordless vacuum cleaner designed to offer efficient and comfortable cleaning on all types of surfaces. This is all it offers:

Powerful suction up to 21kpa

Two suction modes for different types of cleaning

Extra large 1.2L dust container

High efficiency and washable filters

multipurpose cleaning

flexible floor header

ILIFE and Aliexpress Anniversary Promotion



There is now a special anniversary offer between ILIFE and Aliexpress, being possible to obtain up to 53% discount on selected products of the brand.

The dates are from March 20 to 26, 2023, and the link you have it here.