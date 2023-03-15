Discover the new STEM-focused TikTok feed: explore science, technology, engineering and math!

TikTok, ByteDance’s video platform, is already preparing the launch of its third feed, although it will be a thematic feed, possibly the first of those that could arrive in the future if the limited tests that have been carried out during these months in some markets they give good results.

The third feed will focus exclusively on STEM subjects, that is, it will offer content related to science, technology, engineering, and mathematics, for which TikTok will ensure that it is reliable and entertaining content.



Ushering in the era of thematic feeds

Until now, this type of content was not easy to locate within the platform, and in addition, there will be prior moderation before the STEM content contributed by users is published in the new feed to avoid situations of possible misinformation.

In this regard, TikTok points out that it is collaborating with partners who will act as research filters before carrying out the publication of the content in the new feed, thus ensuring that reliable and secure information is offered.

Prior moderation to avoid misinformation

More explicitly, Common Sense Networks will be the partner in charge of examining the content contributed by users to ensure that they are appropriate for the new feed, while Poynter “will evaluate the reliability of the information presented”, according to the social platform itself. videos.

Common Sense Networks previously worked for TikTok, being in charge of establishing the valuation of the content according to age.

The third feed will coexist with the two traditional feeds, which have so inspired other social platforms, and will initially reach users in the United States over the next few weeks.

To expand beyond just entertainment

With this, not all are dances and demonstrations of effects, where those interested in topics such as science or mathematics, among other STEM topics, will begin to have their own informative space within TikTok.

We’ll see if other thematic feeds begin to arrive over time, such as sports or fashion, as they are currently testing in some markets, competing more closely with other specific platforms.

By way of speculation, who knows if in the future it will try to overshadow Twitter through video content.

Image Credit: TikTok