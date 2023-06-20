Discover the new podcasts by language in the Apple App

An easier search for podcasts in your native language

Searching for podcasts in a specific language can be a challenging task amid the vast amount of content available.

With the new “Podcasts” section in the Apple application, this difficulty is overcome. Users can now easily access a list of podcasts organized by language, allowing them to quickly find relevant content in their native language.

Wide selection of languages ​​available

Apple has taken steps to ensure that the “Podcasts” section is inclusive and diverse.

- Advertisement -

Currently, more than 20 languages ​​are supported, giving users a wide selection of content in their preferred language.

From the most widely spoken languages ​​like English, Spanish, and French, to more specific languages ​​like Japanese, Chinese, and Korean, users can immerse themselves in a variety of podcasts to suit their interests and needs.

A personalized experience for podcast lovers

The addition of the “Language Podcasts” section not only makes finding podcasts easier, but also provides a personalized experience for users.

- Advertisement -

By choosing their preferred language, users can easily discover and explore podcasts that align with their cultural and linguistic interests.

Whether they’re interested in news, comedy, history, science, or any other topic, users can find relevant content in their native language and immerse themselves in meaningful conversations.

A global community of creators and listeners

The inclusion of more than 20 languages ​​in the Multi-Language Podcasts section highlights the global reach of Apple’s podcast platform.

This new feature not only benefits content creators as they are able to reach larger and more diverse audiences, but also fosters a global community of listeners.

Users can connect with people from different cultures and share experiences through podcasts in their native language, thus promoting diversity and cultural exchange.

A world of podcasts in your language: Apple revolutionizes the listening experience

The new section in the Apple app has revolutionized the way users find and enjoy podcasts in their native language.

With support for more than 20 languages, this feature makes it easy to find relevant content and provides a personalized experience for podcast lovers.

This addition reinforces Apple’s position as a leading platform in the podcast industry and promotes linguistic and cultural diversity in the global podcasting community.