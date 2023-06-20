Discover the new podcasts by language in the Apple App

Users in the US, UK, Canada and Australia can now enjoy a new section called “Podcasts by Language”
In an effort to improve the user experience, Apple has introduced an exciting feature to its podcasts app.
This feature makes it easy to search and discover podcasts in each user’s native language, leaving no one behind.
With support for more than 20 languages, including English, Spanish, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Chinese, and Korean, this addition to the Apple app opens up a world of possibilities for podcast lovers everywhere.
An easier search for podcasts in your native language
Searching for podcasts in a specific language can be a challenging task amid the vast amount of content available.
With the new “Podcasts” section in the Apple application, this difficulty is overcome. Users can now easily access a list of podcasts organized by language, allowing them to quickly find relevant content in their native language.
Wide selection of languages available
Apple has taken steps to ensure that the “Podcasts” section is inclusive and diverse.
Currently, more than 20 languages are supported, giving users a wide selection of content in their preferred language.
From the most widely spoken languages like English, Spanish, and French, to more specific languages like Japanese, Chinese, and Korean, users can immerse themselves in a variety of podcasts to suit their interests and needs.
A personalized experience for podcast lovers
The addition of the “Language Podcasts” section not only makes finding podcasts easier, but also provides a personalized experience for users.
By choosing their preferred language, users can easily discover and explore podcasts that align with their cultural and linguistic interests.
Whether they’re interested in news, comedy, history, science, or any other topic, users can find relevant content in their native language and immerse themselves in meaningful conversations.
A global community of creators and listeners
The inclusion of more than 20 languages in the Multi-Language Podcasts section highlights the global reach of Apple’s podcast platform.
This new feature not only benefits content creators as they are able to reach larger and more diverse audiences, but also fosters a global community of listeners.
Users can connect with people from different cultures and share experiences through podcasts in their native language, thus promoting diversity and cultural exchange.
A world of podcasts in your language: Apple revolutionizes the listening experience
The new section in the Apple app has revolutionized the way users find and enjoy podcasts in their native language.
With support for more than 20 languages, this feature makes it easy to find relevant content and provides a personalized experience for podcast lovers.
This addition reinforces Apple’s position as a leading platform in the podcast industry and promotes linguistic and cultural diversity in the global podcasting community.