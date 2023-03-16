Discover the latest news in the mid-range of Samsung mobiles

Samsung has just introduced the new members that become part of the popular family of Galaxy A mobiles, and that from this end of March they will be available in select markets in Europe and Southeast Asia in the pre-purchase phase.

These are the Galaxy A54 5G and the Galaxy A34 5G, two affordable mid-range mobile models that, according to the company, allow you to record stable and clear videos, view the content on the screen even in high light conditions, and have an autonomy capable of reaching up to two days in duration.



Security as one of its strongest points

But it is also interesting to know that those who purchase one of these units will have up to four operating system version updates and five years of security updates, although continuing with security, like other members of the Galaxy family, these two new members they also feature Samsung Knox advanced security technology for data encryption.

Users also have the Security and Privacy Panel, which allows them to see how applications track data, and where appropriate, be able to stop the collection of unwanted data, and can even use Private Share when sharing Image files securely with only chosen recipients, with time limits and no screenshots disabled.

Interesting features available to most

Both models come with 120Hz FullHD+ Super AMOLED Displays, with integrated Vision booster technology to adapt to different lighting conditions, which in the case of the Galaxy A54 5G is a 6.4″ screen, while the Galaxy A34 5G has with a screen area of ​​6.6″.

Both models also have an eight-core processor accompanied by 6GB/128GB, 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB of RAM and internal storage, storage that can be expanded up to 1TB via microSD card.

Autonomy is provided by a 5,000mAh battery in both models.

The Galaxy A54 5G is the one with an improved photographic section, leading the rear camera configuration with the 50MP main camera (F1.8, AF, OIS), accompanied by a 12MP ultra-wide camera (F2.2, FF). and a 5MP macro camera (F2.4, FF), with a front camera with a 32MP sensor.

The main camera of the Galaxy A34 5G is 48MP (F1.8, AF, OIS) and the front camera is 13MP (F2.2, FF), featuring the same ultra-wide and macro cameras as the Galaxy A54 5G. And surprise the “awesome” color options available for both models, allowing the choice between Awesome Lime, Awesome Graphite, Awesome Violet and Awesome Silver.

Those who purchase any of these units will be able to obtain a six-month free trial of Microsoft 365 Basic, and may have 100GB of cloud storage through OneDrive.

More info/Image Credit: Samsung