Discover the impressive and new design of the iPhone 15

this new version of the iPhone 15, with its curved design, it appears to be a truly beautiful evolution of what was first seen on the iPhone 4, then the original iPhone SE, and then revived for the iPhone 12 through iPhone 14 models.

Discover the evolution of border design on iPhones through the years!

The design of the first iPhone had very pronounced curves that extended from the front bezels to the back of the device. I just picked up my old iPhone 3GS to confirm what I was describing, and I can still feel its attractive rounded design and exquisite piano black color.

Then came the iPhone 4, which featured a very different look with flat sides that gave it a less adorable, but significantly more modern look. Apple continued this design until the iPhone 5S, which many Apple smartphone users loved.

However, with the release of the iPhone 6, the company decided it was time for a change, giving the device rounded sides that remained until the iPhone X.

Apple continued to use rounded edges when it released the iPhone X. Despite the radical change in design, from a bottom edge with a Home button to an all-new screen, the new phone still had the same rounded edges as its predecessors. The same thing happened with the iPhone 11.

This changed again with the iPhone 12. Finally, Apple combined the full screen with the classic flat-sided edges. This, to me, was a huge improvement, although I wasn’t all that thrilled with the polished finish.

The iPhone 13 didn’t change much design-wise, and the iPhone 14 Pro of course replaced the notch with the Dynamic Island, but the flat-sided form factor stuck.

First look at the design of the iPhone 15

Two possible design changes to the iPhone 15 first surfaced late last year, when ShrimpApplePro indicated that Apple was working on a titanium case that would have a rounded back instead of the square edge of current models.

One suggestion was that this could have a curved profile similar to the iPhone 5C, which I didn’t like, while another was that it would combine flat sides with a rounded back, following the design of the MacBook Pro.

After obtaining a CAD model of the iPhone 15, Ian Zelbo got to work creating renderings to give us a better idea of ​​what the new design would look like.

Fortunately, what we see is very similar to the design of the MacBook Pro but with an Apple Watch Ultra ticket: a completely flat side, with tight radius curves on the front and back.

Even better, a later image suggests that for the two Pro models, Apple will not just switch from stainless steel to titanium, but will have a truly beautiful brushed finish.