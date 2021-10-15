Discover the best success stories of Digital Transformation in Spain [eBook gratis]

Our colleagues at MCPRO have published the second edition of a free eBook where they review the best success stories of Digital Transformation in Spain in 2021.

After a first edition in which they reflected how companies had been forced to accelerate their digitization processes to ensure their business continuity processes, in this second we verified how companies have invested more resources in establishing and maturing them, orienting them to the improving your competitiveness.

The development of this new hybrid company in which office work is combined with remote professional activity, as well as those technologies that make it possible: cloud, VDI, hyperconvergence …

But also and at a much higher rate than we expected, the implementation of AI in all kinds of scenarios: from fire prevention and extinction, to the study of marine resources, or to customer advice at the point of sale. in an omnichannel experience.

As in the 2020 edition, in this one from 2021 we review the success stories of Spanish companies of all sizes, which include large hotel multinationals such as Grupo Piñeiro or audiovisual giants such as MediaPro, to public administrations such as the State Meteorological Agency or IT service centers such as Uniway.

We also analyze the IT trends that will develop throughout 2022 and what impact can be expected from the EU funds on the digitization of companies. Do not miss it!