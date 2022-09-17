Discover the best gadgets and build your survival kit without spending a lot

As much as we don’t expect it, natural disasters, accidents, scams and other problems can end up happening at any time. Have you ever stopped to ask yourself: how to survive in the digital world in an abnormal situation for up to 72 hours? Thinking about all possible scenarios, it’s always good to have a backpack loaded with survival items and even some electronic devices that can make your journey easier. Also, as much as some items are ideal for use in the offline world, having a VPN on your smartphone to access the internet without censorship is also important, isn’t it? - Advertisement - Want to know more? Then check out this basic survival guide.

basic tools

And what basic tools are needed in the offline world? The first step is to have a good backpack. You should store all your emergency tech items in a small bag that is waterproof (or at least water resistant) and durable. Ways to Open Windows 10 File Explorer The basic offline world survival kit consists of a few devices: Flashlight — you only remember it when the power goes out. It is an essential accessory to carry out tasks during a blackout, for example.

Diver’s watch — it has to be analog, as it doesn’t need to be recharged, and many are waterproof and even have a compass.

Screwdriver kit — ideal for repairing electrical installations or other devices.

Pocket Knives – Perfect for stripping or cutting cables, opening packages and assisting with general repairs. See a guide prepared by the folks at ExpressVPN.

discover-the-best- -and- -your-survival-kit-without.jpeg" width="660" height="1728">

Now, talking a little more about the devices you need to stay online in emergency situations, we have some tips: Power Bank — is the best option to recharge your smartphone when the battery runs out.

Extra cables — having spare USB cables is important, especially since some can only be used for specific tasks (data transfer or charging).

Batteries and adapters — having adapters can be the best option for those who want to travel abroad or even spend time away from home. The batteries can be used in the flashlight, for example.

Extra cell phone — can be a good option to call emergency services when your smartphone is dead or broken.

Prepaid SIM card — since you will have an extra cell phone, it is important to have a prepaid SIM card in it to use.

data in security

With those items mentioned above, you already have a good survival kit for emergencies, but it can also be used for other adventures. That is, with this backpack ready you can go anywhere. But it’s always good to add a few more devices: Document flash drives — you can use a drive to store the digital copy of your ID documents, and it’s always a good idea to encrypt the information.

External SSD — you never know when you’ll need to store a lot of information. So add an SSD to your kit for emergencies.

SD cards, readers and adapters. Once again, prevention is the best medicine! Assembling a survival kit may seem like an overkill, but it's always good to be prepared for any situation. And as we said above, these devices and accessories can turn out to be useful in other situations: traveling abroad, camping or outdoor adventures.

