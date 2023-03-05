Discover the artificial energy island that will change the game of renewable energy

Welcome to the future of energy! Imagine an island that is not only capable of generating power through wind turbines, but can also connect with other countries to share resources in the field of renewable energy. Well, the project for that island is already a reality and it’s called Princess Elisabeth Island.

What is Princess Elisabeth Island?

Princess Elisabeth Island is the world’s first artificial energy island, located in the Princess Elisabeth area, a wind farm in the North Sea, 45 km off the coast of Belgium. The island acts as an electricity transmission hub, receiving power from the Princess Elisabeth area and from other European countries, such as the United Kingdom and Denmark.

How does it work?

The energy generated by the wind turbines is transmitted to the island via undersea cables, where it is converted into high-voltage electricity and distributed to the Belgian coast and other European countries. The island also functions as an interconnection point for other wind farms in the region, which means that power generated in different locations can be shared and distributed more efficiently.

Who are behind the project?

The artificial power island project is developed by Elia, the operator of Belgium’s electricity transmission system. They have now announced that Belgian offshore construction company Jan De Nul Group and company DEME Group have formed a joint venture, TM EDISON, to build the island. Construction is expected to start in 2024 and be fully connected to all wind farms and to the coast by 2030.

What are the benefits of Princess Elisabeth Island?

The artificial energy island has the potential to provide renewable energy to neighboring countries and play an important role in reducing greenhouse gas emissions. In addition, the island can also improve the efficiency of renewable energy transmission and reduce the costs associated with building separate infrastructure for each wind farm.

Why is this project important?

Renewable energy is the key to the future of our planet and the Princess Elisabeth Artificial Energy Island is an innovative example of how we can transition to a more sustainable future. By sharing resources and knowledge across countries, we can work together to achieve our clean energy and greenhouse gas emission reduction goals.