Discover the amazing features of iOS 17: Journal, Standby, FaceTime voicemail and more

What’s new for iOS 17

Update for phone with iOS 17

An enhancement to personalized contact messages, so if you set others to view a profile while you call, also available with the Contacts app. It is quite similar to the lock screen but now on your calls.

In addition, Live Voicemail is active or in other words orA voice-to-text transcription on your voicemail so you have time and knowledge in words before responding. This transcription is managed from the iPhone itself, so it uses FaceTime voicemail with a quick video recording.

Messages

Now there are much more precise search terms, adding the option to slide to answer any bubble you want. Enjoy the opportunity of text-to-speech audio message transcription.

Share your online location with your current conversation. Now you’ll also be able to notice that your iMessage apps will be “hidden” with a new + button.

Finds Check In, which is a new feature that can send a notification to your family member or trusted contact when you arrive home after a party or outing, ensuring that everything is fine. This new feature can automatically recognize if you’re not moving or responding and instantly share the update with your family.

Now practically everything is a sticker, be it if you want to remove the background of your photos to automatically convert them into stickers with different filters to send them quickly, In addition, now your emoji are also stickers.

airdrop

NameDrop is a totally interesting and new way of being able to send your phone number and email between iPhones, just by being close.

Share all the content you want but now through a redesign, as long and time-consuming media transfers can continue through the Internet. Also take advantage of the SharePlay API with integration into AirDrop.

autocorrect

The improvements and novelties also come to your keyboard with a new “transformative linguistic model” in order to improve the prediction service. Your keyboard is pretty much learning all the time about you and what you want or are trying to say. In addition to integrating personalized predictions according to the number of words or type of words that you usually use.

iOS 17 Diary

An app that was also rumored at the time, now applies machine learning on your phone to add personalized suggestions in this app. Thanks to the suggestions API of other apps with Photos, trainings, interactions as suggestions. You can highlight some entries or suggestions that you find even inspiring.

iOS 17 Standby

Another app that was rumored at the time announces an interesting new lock screen that shows you some interesting information in landscape mode. You can customize this data to look at the clock, photos, widgets, weather, home control or even third party widgets.

Also, in case it is compatible, Live Activities and integrating Siri by attaching to this special user interface and finally changing to a red tone just like the Apple Watch Ultra in the night clock.

More news for iOS 17

A few more updates on some issues will be available, such as the interesting and innovative change to Siri, which now no longer requires the command “Hey Siri”, just saying “Siri” will do. including also the feature of Offline Maps and Live Stickers.

Finally, iOS 17 will arrive as a developer beta and public beta the following summer. Users will reach the final version until autumn. Keep up to date with the following link.