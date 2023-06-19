Discover the 5 new AirDrop features in iOS 17: Transfer files like never before!

- Advertisement - Coming from those yesterdays in iOS 7, AirDrop became an interesting and useful way to share almost any kind of files for every iPhone user, from photos, videos, to important documents, etc. to other nearby devices. This feature quickly became one of the most loved by the community and despite all the time Apple releases updates from time to time, there seems to be not enough changes so far. However, the company as of this new update in iOS 17 seems to have paid more attention to AirDrop capabilities that would enhance the features. Here you can find just five features from the AirDrop updates that will soon be available in Apple’s iOS 17 this fall. Keep reading below to find out about this. - Advertisement - The five new AirDrop features for iOS 17 NameDrop New AirDrop gestures for sharing Continue AirDrop through the internet SharePlay on AirDrop Explicit blur for images



The five new AirDrop features for iOS 17

NameDrop

The new feature is the interesting AirDrop NameDrop that comes thanks to Apple’s presentation in the iOS 17 trailer. Now you won’t have to type the whole number of another new person to be able to call or send text messages also needing your number. Now all you have to do is NameDrop, bringing your iPhone a little closer to the new contact’s so that the contacts go from one person to another.

Once the two iPhones in question remain together for a moment, a Contact Poster of the person in question will be displayed, that is, a “profile photo” that everyone can customize and edit thanks to iOS 17. Users will now be able to just zoom in to share their numbers and email addresses with this new contact card.

The new function can also be performed with an iPhone and a nearby Apple Watch that also has the new watchOS update and that Apple mentions will arrive by the end of 2023.

New AirDrop gestures for sharing

Just as just a gesture is enough to share your contact card from iPhone to another iPhone in the NameDrop function now it also gives users the ability to share content and files that users want.

Just bring two devices closer together and the transfer via AirDrop will begin, facilitating the whole process and avoiding manual device selection with the AirDrop device locator.

Continue AirDrop through the internet

AirDrop normally and to date requires being quite close to the other person’s device in order for it to perform its processes correctly. This means that if you go outside the scope of the function, the transfer is incomplete or your file is not shared at all. This could be extremely annoying if you need to share a very large file or multiple pieces of content.

However, in case your device remains nearby working properly AirDrop with iOS 17, the files will be sent completely securely and with full quality if you are using the internet. Only your iCloud account needs to be linked, in the same way the recipient must also log in.

SharePlay on AirDrop

If you keep the proximity between iPhone you can perform a shared activity through SharePlay. In this way, the two devices can listen to music or even watch a movie. Also, due to the SharePlay API, third-party app developers can now connect their compatible apps with this gesture. So now you’ll be able to play the same game or watch the same stream even if you’re each using your device separately.

Explicit blur for images

iOS typically doesn’t allow everyone to share an image or document on your device unless you choose to accept the file. TOtime, it may not be a good option for some to launch a preview of the shared content on your device screen, because it does not know in any case if you want to visualize it at that moment.

Well, you might not like transferring explicit or unsolicited images, so iOS 17 now comes with an optional feature to automatically blur images you send via AirDrop that may contain sensitive or nudity content. This content can still be viewed just by clicking on “Show” but it is a good option in some cases.

This is more than anything a warning and safety feature for youngsters on their iPhones so they don’t have access to this content so easily.