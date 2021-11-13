Discover new filters for Instagram Stories with this trick

The most popular photography social network has a few features that set it apart from its rivals. It is true that new apps like TikTok have become a real headache for Instagram, but it is still one of the most downloaded and used applications today. Owned by Meta, formerly known as Facebook, this social network for photography lovers has some functions that make a difference with its rivals and that have been the reason for its great success. We have a clear example in the popular Instagram Stories. We are talking about publications that expire after 24 hours and that have been a real boom for the well-known social network of photography. Of course, if you want to make the most of the possibilities of this function, you should know how to add more filters to your stories. Add filters to Instagram Stories with this simple trick As we said, Instagram stories have become one of the most used resources by users of this social photography network. All thanks to the wide variety of options it offers, as well as a very interesting filter catalog. And, the Instagram Stories already come standard with a good number of filters and effects. But the ones that you can select from the interface are much less than those that are actually available. For this reason we are going to show you a simple trick that will allow you to access all the filters available in Instagram Stories so that you will be the envy of your friends when you make a publication. In addition, the process to do it is so extremely simple that it will not take you more than a few seconds to do it. With this, you can give a very different touch to your Instagram stories and be the new sensation among your followers. The first thing you should do is open Instagram, search for any Instagram effect that you like, and click on its name. You will see that a new drop-down menu opens with the information about the effect. Now, you will have to go down until you find the option Explore effects gallery. Finally, you will only have to go through the different effects that users have created to take the one you like the most. As you may have seen, the process is extremely simple and it will not take you more than a few seconds to access this menu with which you can add all kinds of filters and effects to your Instagram Stories. What are you waiting for to try this trick! >