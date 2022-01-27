Today there is a group of people who claim that we are already in the metaverse and others who are approaching it. However, beyond that, the metaverse has to establish some rules that can make users feel safe and secure in any eventuality.

All this was discussed in 2nd Annual GamesBeat and Facebook Gaming Summit, where Chris Hewish, president of the video game trading company Xsolla; James Gatto, a partner at the law firm of Sheppard Mullin, and a leader in gaming, blockchain, and fintech; and Emily Stonehouse, Chief Compliance Officer, Linden Lab Second Life, discussed this in depth.

What will happen to concepts like self-governance and government regulation?

Via Pixabay

One of the most important aspects that Gatto points out is that the metaverse will not only be a world, but will be made up of a variety of spaces. This implies that the idea of ​​self-regulation becomes more and more urgent, since depending on external laws would only cause innovation to stagnate.

There are many instances in the metaverse that could fall into self-rule. This is the case with any social network, since each metaverse would have parameters and limits. However, Gatto reaffirms that the metaverse is flexible, but not infinite.

That means that if the metaverse is a transactional space, it won’t be able to completely escape real-world regulations, as there are aspects of e-commerce that cannot be circumvented. In addition, money movements require protection against fraud, as well as laws that protect intellectual property.

In short, it will require some kind of government to regulate people’s behavior. DAOs can probably be used to apply order through smart contracts that expel anyone who does not comply with the rules of a specific metaverse.

Fraud in the metaverse raises many questions

If a game allows things to be bought and sold, it will be subject to regulations. Which range from money laundering, cybersecurity, consumer protection and privacy. Of course, in the metaverse there will be another great variety of schemes and you have to try to make everything work as well as possible.

Of course, a key benefit in these games is the possibility of being able to buy NTFs and exchange them with other users. And you have to remember that an NFT can acquire value over time, so it would be a good investment for people.

Privacy in data and identity is a complex issue in this social network

Via Pixabay

One of the most important things Stonehouse pointed out is that users need to ask themselves if companies in the metaverse trade their data and what they are giving them in return for playing from home. These are aspects that people should keep in mind all the time.

There is also another important aspect, and that is that of identities. There several people would have different identities: work, family, the one he has with his friends and the one who becomes his fantasy character. And many of those individuals don’t want to be linked outside of that social network with their real-world selves.

So the question here is, can a person with multiple identities be traced through their device to know who they are? Microsoft has been thinking of creating a decentralized identity, where the person could choose which aspects of his life he wants to share or not with others.

And what can we do to keep the metaverse running as smoothly as possible?

Gatto says that legal regulations and their tricks should be thought of from the start. Only then will there be a solid foundation for everything to work properly. The key is to think about it from the beginning of the creation of the metaverse and not after you have started it.