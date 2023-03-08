Discover games that highlight female protagonism on Xbox, PC, Nintendo Switch and PS5

On March 8, International Women’s Day is celebrated. In addition to being a date to recognize the struggles and achievements of women in the quest for equality, it is a day to highlight female protagonism in the most diverse areas, including the world of games. To honor all women, protagonists in games and in life, we have made a selection of five games that delve into the journeys of incredible female characters and are available on platforms such as Xbox (including Game Pass), PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch and PC. Check it out below:

Gears 5

Gears 5, the latest title in the critically acclaimed Microsoft exclusive franchise, tells the story of the character Kait Diaz, who was born and raised beyond the formal jurisdiction of the COG. Amidst conflicts over loyalty and family, and with all-out war, Kait breaks free to discover her connection to the enemy and the true danger to Sera herself.

Horizon: Forbidden West

Continuing Alloy's journey, Forbidden West introduces us to the stunning and dangerous Lost West, where we must investigate the cause of a plague that has plagued the plantations while meeting new tribes and fantastic robotic creatures.

As Dusk Falls

Past winner of The Game Awards for Best Impact Game, As Dusk Falls explores the lives and connections between two families over thirty years. The plot brings the character of Zoe Walker, a strong and determined young woman who struggles to find her place in the world 14 years after surviving the violence of being a hostage. In this game, your choices have the power to build narratives with very different outcomes and change everyone’s destiny.

Bayonetta 3

In Bayonetta 3, we see the witch traveling through portals and meeting other versions of herself, to prevent the game’s great villain from reaching the island of Thule and destroying the world as we know it.

tomb Raider

In 2013, the acclaimed franchise of archeologist Lara Croft was restarted, bringing players a more inexperienced version of the character, who has evolved throughout her trilogy to become the strong and skilled woman we knew in the past.

