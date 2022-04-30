Discover everything WhatsApp knows about you

Again we start talking about WhatsApp. If yesterday I told you that the company was thinking of adding emoji reactions to the states of each user, now we bring you a new tip about the messaging application, I insist, more famous but not the best. Since WhatsApp was bought by Meta, many have been what they have thought of as a clear lack of privacy. It probably is, but there is a way to find out. You can access everything WhatsApp knows about you by downloading a file.

Download the report that WhatsApp has with data about your connections, data and much more

One of the premises of companies to be respectful of user privacy is the transparency of how they handle data which they can access from each of the users who access their platform, application or any service that can collect any type of data. For this reason, for example, it became possible for applications to notify their users of what they were accessing and to be able to deny access to that data.

Twitter has the ability to download data about each of its users and it is a relatively easy process. I’m sure you knew. But on the other hand, and I don’t know why, on WhatsApp the process is just as simple, but instead few people know that it can be requested. Yes, we can request that you send us a report with everything Meta knows about us through the instant messaging application. As I say, the system is easy, but you have to know how to do it. Follow these steps and you will see:

First of all, note that the report can only be requested through the mobile application, not from the web version. Made the clarification, let’s see the steps:

Settings > Account > Request account information.> Request report

When clicking on the last step, a notice will show us that the request has been sent. The time to receive the response will vary, but on average it usually takes about two days to be sent by the company. Be careful, because it has an expiration date. Namely, we will be given a maximum date as a deadline to download that report. If we do not do it within that temporary window, we will no longer be able to access that data and we will have to start the process again.

Don’t be scared by everything the company knows about us. It was something to be expected.