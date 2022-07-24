HomeTech NewsGamingDiscover Asterisk, a console of only four centimeters

Discover Asterisk, a console of only four centimeters

Tech NewsGaming

Published on

By Brian Adam
asterisk 2 1000x600.jpg
asterisk 2 1000x600.jpg
- Advertisement -

The progress we have made in miniaturization They have made possible things that a few years ago would have seemed like authentic science fiction, and asterisk is one of the best examples. I am sure that many of our readers will remember those huge portable consoles that included the Tetris game (and some variants using blocks), and that allowed us to play for many hours without having to change the batteries. They were a cheap alternative for those of us who couldn’t afford a real laptop, and their success was so great that they are still being marketed today.

Asterisk is, in a way, an evolution of that huge console. This system has a size of only four centimeters, and it comes with a complete control system and a screen where we can play a minimalist version of Tetris. The two upper buttons allow us to move the pieces left and right, the lower left button makes the pieces go down faster, and the lower right button allows us to rotate the pieces. It is the only game that includes this peculiar console, but it is still impressive that all this has been integrated into four centimeters.

[mb_related_posts1]

Asterisk

Asterisk screen is OLED type, works in black and white, which translates into minimal energy consumption, since to generate black it turns off the pixels directly, it uses an ATTiny85 microcontroller and the software it integrates has been customized using Arduino programming tools. The system comes fully assembled in its current version, but there is one thing that is not included, the batteries. To make it work we will need two button batteries that are inserted in the back.

Disney Plus Vs Netflix Vs Amazon Prime Video Vs HBO: Which One Has The Best Android App?

Asterisk is not yet available, but it can already be pre-purchased for 20 dollars, 19.58 euros, a fairly high figure, but reasonable if we take into account the quality of the screen of this console and its small size. It is also important to remember that Asterisk does not have a release or availability date marked, so when making the pre-purchase we are waiting for that confirmation to occur, and I suppose that later they will be supplied in a staggered manner depending on the order of the pre-purchase

Depending on the country from which you make the pre-purchase you may have to pay customs fees, so keep that in mind before launching to pre-purchase it. Personally I think it’s a candy for any lover of technology, and Tetris.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Android

The decalogue of the good Xiaomi: the ten changes I make when starting MIUI for the first time

With the number and variety of mobiles that fall into my hands...
Entertainment

Natalia Oreiro: “Yo llegué a la Argentina cuando tenía 16 años, y vivir en este país es vivir en el peronismo”

Natalia Oreiro esperó 10 años para interpretar a Eva Perón. Entre las inseguridades propias...
Entertainment

Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira return to “The Walking Dead” with a series of Rick and Michonne

“Michonne and this family TWD have meant a lot to me, and to continue...
Gaming

Discover this new game based on Wordle, but guessing chess moves instead of words

Since its appearance, Wordle has become an entertainment option for millions of people around...

More like this

Reviews

The day a mid-range processor from MediaTek put the best of Qualcomm on the ropes

For years MediaTek has been in the shadow of Qualcomm. Less...
Apps

The Android mobiles with the best autonomy (2022)

There is a wide variety of android phones in the market, to such an...
How to?

So you can connect your AirPods to your Mac and use Handoff

All Apple users know that the company likes to have all its devices connected...

© 2021 voonze.com.