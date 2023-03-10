Discover Apple’s new classical music streaming service: Enjoy your favorite works online!

Apple is finalizing the launch of its new music streaming service called Apple Music Classical, a streaming service that specializes in classical music, something unusual in this type of service, and which will begin its journey on March 28 globally in those markets where Apple Music is present.

To access the new service it will be necessary to have a permanent Internet connection, be an Apple Music subscriber in any of its pricing plans except Apple Music Voice, and have the new mobile application, which is already available today in the Apple App Store for devices running iOS 15.4 or higher.



Combining classical music and great audio quality

Apple Music Classical will come at no additional cost and will allow you to listen to your favorite classic tracks at the highest possible audio quality, up to 192 kHz/24-bit lossless hi-res, where many of the tracks will also be available in Apple Spatial Audio, and in any case the experience will be free of advertisements.

The application will present a simple interface, with an intuitive navigation system, allowing users unlimited access to a catalog made up of more than 5 million music tracks, from masterpieces to new releases, in addition to hosting thousands of exclusive albums, thus making it possible to have the largest classical music catalog in the world, which will also be constantly updated.

To do this, they can carry out their searches by composer, work, director or even catalog number, allowing them to find songs instantly. For those new to classical music, there will also be hundreds of Essentials playlists, full composer biographies, in-depth guides, and more.

Listen to classic musical themes and learn more about their composers

When you have the musical themes playing, you will be able to know more about those who are behind them thanks to the fact that biographies of their composers, descriptions of key works and more will also be shown.

This new service is launched thanks to the acquisition carried out in 2021 of the Primephonic platform, based in Amsterdam. It is expected that sooner or later it will also become available for Android mobile users, although this will be later, without a fixed time for it.

To keep abreast of the news of this service, Apple has enabled a Twitter account under the user @appleclassical.

Image Credit: Apple App Store