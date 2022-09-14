Discord voice chat is now available for Xbox users

Xbox owners can now access chat on their consoles. Starting today, a new update is rolling out that will allow Xbox to connect to Xbox Voice Calls via an Xbox One or Xbox Series S/X.

Xbox owners will see a new Discord voice option within the Parties & chat section of the Xbox dashboard, which will initiate the account connection process.

Discord voice chat on Xbox works by porting voice chats from Discrod to an Xbox, rather than a dedicated app for consoles. This means you can’t directly join Discord calls using an Xbox, instead you need to transfer calls from the Discord and Xbox mobile apps to your console.

available-for-Xbox-users.jpeg

Once you’ve connected the accounts, you’ll see a new Xbox transfer option when joining a call on Discord mobile or desktop. Click on it and you will be taken to the Xbox mobile app, which will transfer your call to your Xbox console.

When you’re in a Discord call on Xbox, you’ll be able to see all of your Discord friends who are currently on the call, adjust the volume, and disconnect from a call right from your Xbox dashboard.

Microsoft and Discord have been testing this new feature since July and while it’s still not as straightforward as many would like, this is certainly a great advancement that can be improved over time. Apparently, it’s now only a matter of time before the integration is also released on PlayStation.