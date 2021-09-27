Discord Nitro will add new improvements soon

I think I have mentioned previously, on occasion, how remarkable I find Discord in many respects. And it is that its creators have known how to observe the market of communications tools, and at this point I think mainly (but not exclusively) in Slack, and in the way in which they have known how to adapt the concept to an ecosystem in which it is not nothing existed at that point, and that could fit as well as it has. I speak, of course, of the gamer world.

If you are a Discord user, you will already know that your apps are constantly getting new updates, and that a good part of these add new functions, improve existing ones and, of course, also solve problems identified in previous versions. The Discord development cycle seems, at least from the outside, a perfect example of paradigms like DevOps and working models like CI / CD, so present in the professional field.

Be that as it may, in time Discord has managed to become the communication platform of many online communities. For example, it’s rare to find a Twitch channel, be it small or large, that doesn’t pick up its community on a Discord server. And it is that their creation is very simple, the basic version of them is free and, in addition, it is possible both to control practically everything that happens in them, and to add new functions thanks to the bots that have been designed for the service.

So much so that There are many groups of friends who, in order to communicate, have directly chosen to create their own Discord group (It is my case, without going any further), not to mention also companies in the technology sector, especially those related to games (independent studios, game server hosting services, etc.) that have also turned to Discord, with the In order to improve communication with your followers and customers.

In order to monetize the platform, Discord has two main avenues: server upgrades and Discord Nitro accounts. The former allow to expand the functions of the servers, with more personalized icons, higher quality of sound and video in the channels that use these media, customization functions, etc.). This type of improvement can be implemented (and paid for, of course) by the community users themselves.

The other way to monetize the platform is Discord Nitro, an improvement that is directed not to the servers, but to the user accounts of the service. With this modality, which in turn has two variants (Nitro and Nitro Classic), users pay a monthly fee and, in return, obtain improvements such as being able to join more servers, use more emotes, be able to upload larger messages and files, share audio and video with higher quality and, in the case of Nitro mode, support a server with two improvements.

And as we can read in Gizchina, the list of improvements for Discord Nitro users will soon have two new entries, quite interesting: schedule events and choose a different avatar for each server they are part of. The second is one more aesthetic improvement, but the first gives Discord many possibilities. And, do you remember that I used to talk about companies that have created their own servers? Well, they will be able to use this new function to organize all kinds of online meetings with their users, on a scheduled basis.

This function will make it much more convenient to organize these types of activities., since it substantially facilitates their communication, and avoids the risks associated with the confusion of dates, times, etc. There is still no public date for the arrival of this feature, but I have the impression that it may be something that will convince many users, mainly community administrators. So, I understand that Discord will think the same way. Thus, I have the impression that it will not take long to see these developments.