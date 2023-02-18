Discord has new features to organize events

Stage Channels is one of Discord’s features for Community Servers, making it easy to create conversations and host events.

It is a practical tool that now improves its dynamics with the new update that Discord is releasing. Text chat, video transmissions and the possibility of screen sharing are some of the novelties.

New features for community events on Discord

Until now, the events that could be organized on Discord through Stage Channels were audio only. A limitation that will be forgotten, since the latest update allows video transmissions and screen sharing to be carried out. And as a bonus, it adds support for text chat:

Any Discord server that has the “Community” feature enabled (it’s free!) will be able to upload a video or use screen sharing on Stages with up to 50 audience members, and servers that have Level 2 or Level Server Boosting 3 can expand their capacity to use video on Stage channels up to 150 or 300 viewers respectively.

So any Discord community server will be able to count on these new features for their events. And not only that, but the limit of people for events on community servers is also increased, from 25 to 50 members. This includes both the audience and the presenter.

And if you want to increase the capacity, then you will have to use Server Boosting to increase the number to 150 or 300 depending on the level. On the other hand, some details must be taken into account. For example, on servers up to 5 members (not counting the presenter) will be able to share the video stream.

As for text chats, it works in the same way as voice channels, with a dedicated space within the interface. Using this medium, the audience will be able to interact with the hosts or express their doubts and suggestions.

A series of new features that give more options when creating private events within Discord communities.