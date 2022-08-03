Discord for Android will no longer make you wait for its news: it will be on par with the iOS version

If you’re an active user on , you may have noticed that whenever the messaging service popular with gamers released new features, it almost always said “Android support coming soon.”

the app of Discord for Android It was always behind the desktop or versions, so its news always took time to arrive, but this will soon change. Its developer has announced its most important update that will fix this.

What’s new in Discord on Android

In the ** coming weeks ** Discord will be updated on Google Play to a new version that will finally bring the feature consistency on all platforms. All thanks through a centralized and streamlined app development process across Android, iOS and desktop.

That means the update release cycles they will be faster on all platforms, so when a new feature arrives or a bug is fixed it will hit all platforms at once.

Discord is going to achieve this improvement by revamping the Android app entirely with ReactNativethe open source framework created by Goal on which the iOS app has been based since 2015, so developers no have to develop two completely different apps with two different languages.

Discord clarifies that they will respect Android and iOS specific patterns in the user interfaceso although both applications are now developed with React Native, we are going to find small differences in the interface of the Android and iOS applications.

Starting today, the update will begin to reach the first users, but the new version will not be available for everyone for a few weeks.

Via | Discord