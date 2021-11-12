Discord clarified that it does not work on support for NFTs and cryptocurrencies at the moment

Earlier this week, Jason Citron, founder of Discord, shared via tweet an image of the crypto wallet MetaMask, integrated into the Discord user interface with the phrase “probably nothing”, which in English and within the NFT jargon is used to refer to something that is about to become a big problem.

The News it just began to become a “problem” due to the commotion caused, dividing opinions between approving and rejecting comments. Recently, Citron came out to clarify his words, arguing that Discord “Has no current plans” to integrate crypto wallets into your application.

Discord has no close plans with cryptocurrencies or NFTs

Posting a tweet without context can have a greater impact than expected. That happened to the founder of Discord, who after posting a casual tweet on his personal account, sparked a series of debates and speculation.

The repercussion was great, even drawing the attention of the sector press, because there was already a history that fueled speculation. Outside of the controversial Citron screenshot, corresponding to a hackathon experiment, a survey sent to Discord users about NFT and Web3 technologies was also known.

Many questions arose along the way and were dispelled by the CEO of Discord himself, in the same medium that gave rise to the controversy. Thank you all for all the perspectives. We have no current plans to launch this internal concept. For now, we are focused on protecting users from spam, scams, and fraud. Web3 has many good things, but also many problems that we must solve at our scale. More information soon “, he pointed Citron on his Twitter account.

Adding additional context to your previous comment, in conversation with TechCrunch Citron commented: “We are excited about the potential of Web3 technology and the positive ways these communities are coming together on Discord, especially those organized around green and creator-centric projects.”.

Beyond the media controversy, this informational nebula brought more serious consequences for Discord. A group of users vehemently expressed their rejection of this eventual crypto initiative, immediately abandoning their subscriptions to Nitro, the platform’s ad-free service, while encouraging more users to follow these steps.