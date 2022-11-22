Discord and Crunchyroll Announce Partnership and Users Can Now Share What They’re Watching

Discord has become the favorite tool for gamers who need a communication system during an online game, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, the platform has become more popular and has started to reach other layers of users. Aiming to maintain the engagement of its community, in addition to news for PlayStation and Xbox players, Discord announced a partnership with Crunchyroll, the largest anime streaming service in the world, which brings very interesting features to users.

Through the new partnership between Crunchyroll and Discord, users can now share what they are watching through the platform, but in addition, Crunchyroll subscribers can also explore new series, movies and additional content directly through the messenger. - Advertisement - Another highlight is also the use of Rich Presence, a platform where you can connect your account and register which season and episode you stopped in a series.

you can now show your friends that one anime you’re watching for the 57th time by connecting your @Crunchyroll account on discord 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/dwZYgwBmjY — Discord (@discord) November 18, 2022

To connect your Crunchyroll account to Discord and access the new features, go to the Settings tab of your messenger profile, then click on Connections. Finally, click on the Crunchyroll icon and fill in your credentials. This way, your Crunchyrill activity will be shared with your friends on Discord. In Europe, Crunchyroll can be subscribed for the following amounts: - Advertisement - fan Monthly: BRL 14.99

Quarterly: BRL 42.99

Annual: BRL 149.99 mega fan Monthly: BRL 19.99

Annual: BRL 199.99 So, did you like the news?

