Disapproved: Xbox splash screen with Game Pass ads discontinued after criticism

After releasing the February update for Xbox with new power and customization options, Microsoft is now removing a special version of the splash screen that was in testing on consoles. The change comes after several complaints from users who did not want Game Pass advertisements on the home screen.
As you can see above, there’s an entire lineup of sponsored content on the splash screen that was in testing on Xbox for Xbox Insiders Alpha and Alpha-Skip users. In it, we see blocks to access all games and apps, the Microsoft Store, games leaving Game Pass and suggested games that are on the service.
This version was released in September 2022 and is now being discontinued after several users found it to be full of advertisements, as it was not possible to pin recently used games in this area, making much of the space useless for many users.
In effect, Xbox Insiders users will now see the default home screen like the one in the image above. Tested splash screen settings will be maintained.
We heard from you that the changes at the top of Home didn’t leave enough room for you to enjoy your origins and that you felt saturated. We’re working to balance experience, accessibility, function, and the needs of our community to bring you a great, fresh home screen experience.
While the idea of adding Game Pass ads was initially bad, it’s interesting to note that Microsoft is listening to users. Ivy Krislov, Senior Product Manager Leading Xbox Experiences, says more new features about the Home screen will be coming soon, so hopefully they will not include more ads and make the experience more enjoyable.