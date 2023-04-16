Disapproved: Xbox splash screen with Game Pass ads discontinued after criticism

After releasing the February update for Xbox with new power and customization options, Microsoft is now removing a special version of the splash screen that was in testing on consoles. The change comes after several complaints from users who did not want Game Pass advertisements on the home screen.

As you can see above, there’s an entire lineup of sponsored content on the splash screen that was in testing on Xbox for Xbox Insiders Alpha and Alpha-Skip users. In it, we see blocks to access all games and apps, the Microsoft Store, games leaving Game Pass and suggested games that are on the service.

This version was released in September 2022 and is now being discontinued after several users found it to be full of advertisements, as it was not possible to pin recently used games in this area, making much of the space useless for many users.