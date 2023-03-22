5G News
Disappointing: Halo Infinite Update Prevents PCs With 4GB VRAM Or Less From Running The Game

Disappointing: Halo Infinite Update Prevents PCs With 4GB VRAM Or Less From Running The Game

Microsoft

Published on

By Abraham
Disappointing: Halo Infinite Update Prevents PCs With 4GB VRAM Or Less From Running The Game
Halo Infinite received an update on March 15th for Season 3 Infinite’ Echoes Within with a patch that is leaving players disappointed, to say the least. This is because people with PCs that have GPUs with 4GB of VRAM or less are reporting that they are no longer able to play the title.

Thus, although this update finally brings support for ray tracing and the solution to the problem when playing with 120 FPS on Xbox Series X and S, this new “bug” ended up becoming a much bigger problem, this time for PC gamers. Reports also come from multiple users who were able to play Halo Infinite on the same setup prior to the update.

We say that this is a possible bug, because the minimum requirements of Halo Infinite for PC are still 4GB of VRAM as we can see in the sheet made available by Microsoft since December 2021.


Minimum requirements of Halo Infinite for PC:

  • Operational system: Windows 10 version 18362.0, Xbox
  • Architecture: x64
  • Keyboard: integrated keyboard
  • Mouse: integrated mouse
  • DirectX: DirectX 12 API, Hardware Feature Level 11
  • RAM memory: 8GB
  • video memory: 4GB
  • Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 1600 or Intel i5-4440
  • gpu: AMD RX 570 or Nvidia GTX 1050 Ti
The situation becomes even more disappointing when we note that more recent GPUs than those listed in the sheet above have less than 4 GB of VRAM, such as the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060, which even offering greater graphics power is blocked by the game.

So far 343 Industries, which is responsible for the game, has not commented on the problem, but we believe that it would be fair to inform players in advance when a change in the minimum requirements is released with an update.

Do you play Halo Infinite? Let us know in the comments if you faced any issues after the latest update.

