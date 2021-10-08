Disable 5G on your Android cell phone for this reason

Do you have a cell phone 5G ? Know the real reasons why you should disable it. Although with this network you can navigate faster on your mobile device as long as it supports the new technology band, having it active without using it, especially in areas where there is no coverage, can damage the battery of your terminal .

What is 5G? From 2019 onwards the 5G , as reported by the web Newtral , is a new connectivity system with the aim that people can access information at a higher speed, as well as improve the interconnection of objects, devices, applications, data, transport systems and smart cities.

Brands such as Xiaomi, Samsung, Apple, Huawei, LG, among others, have smartphones with 5G technology, but they do not work in a place where this type of connection does not exist and, therefore, they use 4G. How does it affect the battery? Well, here we tell you why and how to deactivate 5G on your mobile.

WHY YOU SHOULD TURN OFF THE 5G ON YOUR CELL PHONE

Every time your cell phone has the 5G function active, this, not finding the new network, will continue to search your environment until it can hook into one and, as a consequence, will continue to work in the background: this can harm your mobile battery.

Since the 4G network is so popular, what your phone will do is connect to this type of connectivity. And how does this affect your cell phone battery? As we explain that your cell phone will continue to work in the background, it is better that you deactivate 5G if you do not live in an area where this connectivity is present. The phone, when making effort, will also use a certain percentage of the energy of your smartphone.

To be able to deactivate the 5G network of your mobile you must go to the Settings of your mobile device. (Photo: MAG)

To be able to deactivate the 5G of your mobile you will have to carry out a series of steps that are not at all cumbersome, but that can vary depending on the device you have. In the case of Android do this: