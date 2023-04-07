DirecTV launches free streaming device for subscribers with Android TV and 4K support

DirecTV, one of the leading providers of satellite television in the United States, announced this Thursday (06) the launch of its new streaming device based on Android TV, the Gemini, which will be made available free of charge to its subscribers. Gemini supports video display with resolution up to 4K, allowing users to have excellent image quality when watching their favorite movies and series. Although it is produced by DirecTV – which has its own services, such as DGO –, the device is compatible with several streaming platforms, including Netflix and HBO Max.

The device is accompanied by a remote control with Google Assistant support. With this, it will be possible to carry out searches, open applications and request the reproduction of titles using voice commands. With Android TV, you can access different types of content without having to switch the TV’s input. - Advertisement - “Gemini is the most important hardware release for satellite customers in nearly a decade,” says DirecTV. “Building on the industry’s best picture quality offered by DirecTV, this wirelessly connected device allows customers to watch 4K content in their favorite apps.” Will you be on the podium? Apple expected to lead the global mobile market by the end of 2022