Director of Metaverso, the new executive position listed by multinationals

Apart from the commented transition from Facebook to Meta, there have been several companies in the technology sector that have announced their interest in the metaverse and presented their progress in this regard.

Currently, this interest is not limited only to eminently technological companies. From other areas, special attention is also beginning to be devoted to the metaverse and its possibilities, even counting on specialized positions for this.

The metaverse as a managerial priority, inside and outside the technology industry

Disney, Walmart, P&G, Nestlé, LVMH (Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy) and other large companies from the most varied fields have invested in metaverse s (Chief Metaverse Officer or CMO, in English).

The purpose behind these executive appointments, as reported by Bloomberglies in the search for help for these businesses to understand blockchain technology, NFTs and the possibilities they open up for their business purposes by offering their customers immersive experiences.

These consultancies focus on investments, associations and the creation of content related to the metaverse. The ideal profile to assume the position of CMO demands thorough knowledge of augmented and virtual reality, as well as sales and marketing.

The presence of a CMO can be presented in two ways within a company: as part of the company’s board of directors or as an external consultant.

Nestlé and Walmart, for their part, receive this advice from the French company Publicis Groupe, a public relations and advertising giant. On the other hand, P&G, Telefonica, LVMH and the talent agency CAA (which has Hollywood artists in its portfolio), all have metaverse directors on their own board of directors.

It is to be expected that in the case of agencies that work for several clients or in the case of companies that are specific to the technological field, experts in the metaverse tend to have a tight schedule, given the current stage of development in which many are. Projects. However, there are other companies that bet on these consultancies mainly to acquire reputation, dedicating partial attention to them.

The potential of the metaverse is promising on an economic level. This puts practicing CMOs in a position of great responsibility. To dimension this projection, Bloomberg cites figures from McKinsey & Co consultants, who estimate that annual global spending related to the metaverse could reach $5 trillion by 2030.