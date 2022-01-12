Director of Dun Laoghaire Rathdown County Council moves to new gig in Fingal

Dun Laoghaire Rathdown County Councillors have bid their farewells to the Council’s Director of Service Robert Burns who is taking up a new role at Fingal County Council.

Mr Burns is part of the senior management team of the Council and has been working there since 2018.

Monday evening was his last monthly Council meeting, and Cathaoirleach Lettie McCarthy led the well-wishes for Mr Burns in his new role.

She said: “I would like to wish Robert Burns well. This is his last meeting with us and he certainly put in a tough meeting as has always done.

“Robert, you may not have been a long time with Dun Laoghaire Rathdown County Council but you certainly have left your mark and your mark will remain in this county for many years to come.

“On behalf of the members, we wish you well in Fingal. We think our loss is Fingal County Council’s gain. Just want to thank you for the work, the commitment and the effort that you put in here and your courtesy to us, the members.

“So we wish you well on your journey, you never know, you may be back some other time.”

Mr Burns thanked the councillors for their “kind words” and said “it has been quite a journey over the past four years”.

He said: “I’ve enjoyed my time with Dun Laoghaire Rathdown County Council, I really have. I think I’ve probably benefited more than I’ve given, in a sense. “

He paid tribute to the staff working in the Council, saying “we are very fortunate to have the caliber, the quality of staff that we have and I am very indebted to that staff.”

