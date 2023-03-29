Direct from Xbox: Subscriptions will be able to be managed directly from the console soon

Microsoft has just released an update for Xbox consoles participating in the Insider program on the Omega channel. It brings several fixes to problems, but the highlight is the option to manage subscriptions directly from the game through the menu: Settings > Account > Subscriptions.

The new version is identified by the code “XB_FLT_2304NI\22621.4029.230323-1700” and is already available to Insiders on a mandatory basis, which means that it will be installed automatically. Among the fixes included in the update are improved support for steering wheel controls in certain games and local languages ​​on the console, but some text snippets may still display incorrectly.





- Advertisement - Microsoft also reports that this version still contains some issues related to audio, wireless controls, display, and games that may be labeled “trial” if they have already been purchased. If you notice any problems with your controller or the display of the Xbox image, the recommendation is to turn off the Xbox using the console button and disconnect it from the socket for 10 seconds and reconnect it again. TikTok tests Repost, its own version of the retweet

It is worth mentioning that the Omega Channel for Xbox updates is the most stable of the Insider program, so it is expected that the function of managing subscriptions through the console will be released soon to everyone.

know more