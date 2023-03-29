5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Asus
Car Tech
Celebrities
ChatGPT
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
HomeTech GiantsMicrosoftDirect from Xbox: Subscriptions will be able to be managed directly from...

Direct from Xbox: Subscriptions will be able to be managed directly from the console soon

MicrosoftTech News

Published on

By Abraham
Direct from Xbox: Subscriptions will be able to be managed directly from the console soon
1680113587 direct from xbox subscriptions will be able to be managed.jpeg
- Advertisement -

Microsoft has just released an update for Xbox consoles participating in the Insider program on the Omega channel. It brings several fixes to problems, but the highlight is the option to manage subscriptions directly from the game through the menu: Settings > Account > Subscriptions.

The new version is identified by the code “XB_FLT_2304NI\22621.4029.230323-1700” and is already available to Insiders on a mandatory basis, which means that it will be installed automatically.

Among the fixes included in the update are improved support for steering wheel controls in certain games and local languages ​​on the console, but some text snippets may still display incorrectly.


- Advertisement -

Microsoft also reports that this version still contains some issues related to audio, wireless controls, display, and games that may be labeled “trial” if they have already been purchased.

If you notice any problems with your controller or the display of the Xbox image, the recommendation is to turn off the Xbox using the console button and disconnect it from the socket for 10 seconds and reconnect it again.

TikTok tests Repost, its own version of the retweet

It is worth mentioning that the Omega Channel for Xbox updates is the most stable of the Insider program, so it is expected that the function of managing subscriptions through the console will be released soon to everyone.

know more

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Phone Reviews

If you are a fan of Harry Potter, Xiaomi has the phone you were looking for

Xiaomi has introduced the Redmi Note 12 Turbo, the most powerful smartphone in the...
Entertainment

Releases coming to Netflix in April 2023: all the series and movies

The most important streaming video platform in Spain, such as Netflixyou already have the...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: info@voonze.com

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.