Direct from a Jacuzzi, the new official category of Twitch

Streaming on platforms like Twitch has become a very popular activity. However, with the passage of time, content creators emerged who distinguished themselves from the rest by doing their live shows from a jacuzzi with little clothes, a modality that was gradually gaining popularity within the platform.

This action represented a problem for Twitch, since they were taking advantage of a gray area within the service’s use policies, where nothing is specified regarding the user’s clothing or acts of nudity committed by it.

As these types of streams were gaining momentum on Twitch, the platform made the decision to implement the suspension of monetization for advertising as a punishment to put a stop to this action.

We have an update on all things Hot Tubs, ad pauses, and content preferences. Read the blog to learn more: https://t.co/C5h7MMdAae – Twitch (@Twitch) May 21, 2021

One of the most known affected by this type of streams was Amouranth, who in defense stated that the platform had not made it aware that its content could be subject to a warning.

Yesterday I was informed that Twitch has Indefinitely Suspended Advertising on my channel Twitch didn’t reach out in any way whatsoever. I had to initiate the conversation after noticing, without any prior warning, all the ads revenue had disappeared from my Channel Analytics – Amouranth (@Amouranth) May 18, 2021

Also, in an attempt to establish a solution to this situation, Twitch has communicated through its official blog the creation of a new category in which all those users who make this type of streams are grouped.

This is how it arises Pool, hot tubs and beaches, a category with which Twitch hopes that users can stay within the channels that this platform establishes in order to transmit. In this way, all content that is uploaded to this category must be subject to the exception of swimsuits set out in the swim and beaches section of the clothing and nudity policies.

Added to this, Twitch expressed in the statement its views on the issue of the suspension of monetization for advertising, saying that, although advertisers have free choice about the way their ads are displayed, they can now also decide which categories and contents exclude to avoid being related to them.

In that sense, advertisers will be able to mark those channels that are not in accordance with their standards.