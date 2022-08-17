Dinotracker AR, looking for dinosaurs in Augmented Reality through the streets

A lot of time has passed since we walked the streets hunting Pokémons, something that helped people understand what reality was, opening the way to other projects with the same technology.

Although the Pokémon are still there, there are also other games that allow us to include digital elements on the streets of our cities, and now it is universal that has announced a game with in AR.

It is another product related to Jurassic World, an application for iOS and Android that can be found at this link, although it is not yet available to all users.

AR offers the possibility of interacting with dinosaurs and obtaining information about them, being entertaining and educational at the same time.

We just have to use the mobile camera and see the tracks, the traces, that the dinosaurs are leaving around the world. In this way we can track and find them, up to a total of 10 different species.

Once we find it, we can feed them by hand, without fear of being bitten.

The game has been created by Trigger XR, and uses Niantic’s technology to recognize surfaces and spaces, as well as to put the dinosaur in the right size within our environment.

They use the functions of Lightship so that the dinos interact with the environment, so that they can hide behind a tree, for example, thus making the integration between reality and the digital more natural. In this video you can see a demo.

When we focus on a dinosaur with the mobile, it will look at us, and can become aggressive if we get too close (I want to try it to see how I can feed it that way).

It is not the same as the famous Jurassic World Alive from 2018, but it does use similar technology.