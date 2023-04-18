Dimensity 9300: Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 rival to be manufactured in TSMC’s N4P

According to the tipster Digital Chat Station, MediaTek’s flagship chipset will be called Dimensity 9300 and will be manufactured in TSMC’s N4P process. It was announced in 2021 with the promise of bringing processors up to 22% more efficient. The chipset can be developed in partnership between vivo and MediaTek, with forecast to debut on the vivo X100 line in the second half.

The N4P process used in the Dimensity 9300 promises significant advances in performance, especially when compared to the original 5 nanometer (5N) technology. In performance, the jump is 11% compared to N5 and 6% compared to N4. Energy efficiency would be 22% higher, plus a 6% increase in transistor density. With these numbers, the Dimensity 9300 promises to hit the market as one of the top mobile chipsets. The cores must be composite Cortex X4, Cortex A715 and A515.