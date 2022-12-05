Dimensity 9200, GPU benchmark puts it on the level of Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

Keep giving birth to information about the Dimensity 9200 the well-known Digital Chat Station from China, the same one that a few days ago had published the results for some surprising aspects of the chip on AnTuTu benchmark. The indiscretion of the past few hours has been resumed by Ice Universea well-known insider who accompanied the technical information of the first with other numbers, those that came out of a “spin” on GFXBench.

If the attempt on AnTuTu, as we wrote in the previous article, gave less detailed information on the CPU and the GPU due to the fact that the platform gives an opinion on all the smartphone hardware, interface optimization and memory “caliber” for example , the one on GFXBench is more indicative of the chip’s performance. Or better, of its GPU, the Mali-G715 Immortalis MC11 able to 228 fps on OpenGL ES 3.1 and 328 fps on ES 3.0.

Ice Universe comments very clearly: “GPU performance [di MediaTek Dimensity 9200] I am equivalent to those of Snapdragon 8 Gen 2“, so the flagship chip that Qualcomm will announce shortly is expected to be around 230 fps on ES 3.1. But that’s not all, because the whistleblower adds that both of themso both the Dimensity 9200 and the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, in terms of GPU they do better than the A16 Bionicthe chip that equips the iPhone 14 Pro (not the “standard” 14, which have the A15 Bionic) which on OpenGL ES 3.1 is about 190 fps.

On the technical front, Digital Chat Station points out that the hardware detection systems indicate on the prototype of the next high-end chip from MediaTek a CPU consisting of high-power core from 3.05 GHz, at 2.85 GHz medium power and 2 GHz “savings”, but the same insider admits that he does not know if in the final version of the Dimensity 9200 there will be variations in terms of frequencies. But there should be, and we will know probably on November 8th when presenting in China, they should be minimal. So this year, more than ever, MediaTek is on the level of the best. The top of the range have one more credible option.