Dimensity 8000 is almost official: for the rumors it will be the next MediaTek chip

It seems that the realization will be entrusted to TSMC foundries which will take a 5-nanometer production process , which means on paper it will be a slightly less efficient chip than Dimensity 9000 and company – which will be made at 4 nanometers – but more than the Dimensity 1200 which showed great things on products like the OnePlus Nord 2 – 6 nanometers.

No official information on clock frequency, number of cores or production process, all information that will be revealed at the time of launch. Working under the radar, however, the indiscretion machine seems to have managed to get its hands on many, many, aspects that will characterize the Dimensity 8000.

The cores, always listening to the information gathered by the rumors, Digital Chat Station in the lead but not only, they will be based on the previous generation Arm architectures (ArmV8 instead of V9): there will be four high-performance cores Cortex-A78 clocked at 2.75 GHz and as many Cortex-A55 with high efficiency at 2 GHz. The GPU should be one Mali-G510 MC6, this instead belongs to the most recent range of Arm: at the time of presentation the company declared double performance compared to the past and at the same time an efficiency increased by 22%.

Furthermore, Digital Chat Station states that Dimensity 8000 will support display at 1080p with refresh rates up to 168 Hz but also the 1440p although in this case the frequency is “limited” to 120 Hz, while on the memory front there will be no compromises: it will accept LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage media. It seems that two brands in particular are pawing to announce the first smartphones with Dimensity 8000, and that these are Realme and Redmi. His presentation, however, should not be missing a lot.