Dimension 9300? MediaTek confirms that its next chip will have Cortex-X4 cores and Immortalis GPU

MediaTek has just confirmed that its next high-end chip, probably the Dimensity 9300, will have the very powerful Cortex-X4 and Immortalis-G720 GPU cores announced today by ARM. This is an indication that the Dimensity 9300 can be a great opponent for the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, which should also be announced in late 2023.

The confirmation was made by the manufacturer through a video published on its official Weibo account. It mentions that the chip will have the Cortex-X4 and Cortex-A720 cores announced today, but the high-efficiency Cortex-A520 cores were not mentioned.

In this way, Dimensity 9300 is expected to have 15% more performance on the Cortex-X4 core compared to X3 and 20% more efficiency with Cortex-A720.

Check out the video on Weibo via the link below: