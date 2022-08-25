Digitization in Germany: Large majority disappointed by the government

The Germans are not progressing fast enough with . Digital sovereignty is important to them, but what do you actually need for it?

- Advertisement -

Almost three quarters of Germans (72.3 percent) think that the federal is not driving digitization fast enough. Not even 10 percent are satisfied with the work of the government when it comes to digitization. This was the result of a survey conducted by market researcher Civey on behalf of Cisco among 2,500 German citizens.

- Advertisement -

The participants in the study also have little trust in the state when it comes to IT security: almost 90 percent believe that German authorities are not adequately protected against cyber attacks. Just 4 percent of those surveyed trust the installed security measures. Jonas Rahe, Director Public Sector at Cisco, does not see the situation as critically. The skepticism is understandable in view of the reports about hacked municipalities, but many public institutions have worked intensively on improving IT security – albeit a necessary one.

What does digital sovereign mean?

Digital sovereignty, an important goal in the coalition agreement, is important for two-thirds of Germans: 65 percent of those surveyed think that must have maximum freedom of action in relation to digitization. Only 10 percent consider the topic to be unimportant.

If you ask those who consider digital sovereignty to be important which individual measure can best guarantee digital sovereignty, the results are somewhat surprising: 28.5 percent think that promoting the training of IT specialists helps the most. Developing software yourself is the most important thing for 21.6 percent. Producing hardware yourself and buying IT solutions only from reliable countries is crucial for just under 10 percent.

- Advertisement -

Only 6.4 percent of those surveyed consider the use of freely available open source software to be the most important measure to ensure digital sovereignty. That is astonishingly little, since Open Source is considered by experts to be an important building block for digital sovereignty.



(odi)

