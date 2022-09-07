Digital radio reception is spreading – VHF still more important

Despite the increasing spread of and the devices required, analogue VHF radio is the number one type of reception.

More and more people in Germany have access to digital radio reception – but the majority still rely on classic VHF. “A little more than half of people aged 14 and over still state analog FM radio as the most used type of reception, but the trend is clearly declining at minus 13 percentage points in five years,” says the “Audio Trends 2022 – digitization report of the media authorities”. Among 14 to 19 year olds and 30 to 39 year olds, radio use in digital quality is already dominating.

Digital radio in every third household

Every third resident of the Federal Republic (33.5 percent) lives in a household in which at least one digital radio is available. The number of DAB+ radios increased last year by ten percent from 21.7 million to 23.9 million devices. Although this value is still far behind FM radio (120.7 million), the number of FM receivers is shrinking slightly by one percent.

Receivers used for web radio are also on the rise. They increase by 23 percent to 13.7 million devices.

DAB+ and internet radio – also in the car

The increase in receivers with DAB+ or Internet radio is being promoted, among other things, by the requirement to have digital radio in cars. According to the study, every fourth car radio with digital reception now has DAB+ and/or the Internet.

When it comes to the supply of DAB+ radios, North Rhine-Westphalia has now ousted the long-standing leader Bavaria from first place in the federal states. In the most populous state of North Rhine-Westphalia, 2.8 million households are now supplied with DAB+, in Bavaria there are almost 2.3 million.

However, if you look at the percentage of the population, Bavaria is still ahead: The proportion of households with DAB+ is 36 percent, followed by Saxony-Anhalt with 35.2 percent and Baden-Württemberg with 33.7 percent. NRW comes here to 33 percent.



(bme)

