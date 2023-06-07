Digital health passport: WHO announces creation of global certification system

- Advertisement -

The WHO (World Health Organization) announced this week that it will create a digital health passport in collaboration with the European Union, which is already developing the platform. The idea is to ensure the protection of people around the world against future health threats such as pandemics.

The system will work similarly to the vaccination passport created by the European Union in 2021, during the coronavirus pandemic. However, now the digital certification system will be global rather than regional, forming part of the WHO Global Digital Health Certification Network (GDHCN). The initiative to create the digital health passport was signed by Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the WHO, and Stella Kyriakides, the European Commissioner for Health, last Monday (5) in Geneva, Switzerland as part of a ” historic initiative to strengthen global health security”.

The first building block of the certificate is expected to be completed in June 2023. Tedros Adhanom stated the following last Sunday (4): Building on the EU’s highly successful digital certification network, WHO aims to provide all WHO member states with access to an open source digital health tool, based on the principles of equity, innovation, transparency and data protection and privacy. data. New digital health products under development aim to help people everywhere receive quality health services quickly and effectively. The passport must include data on all existing vaccines and tests taken by the user, including those referring to the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. However, its adoption will depend on each country, but WHO has guaranteed that it will offer the necessary parameters for participation and validation of certificates to prevent fraud.