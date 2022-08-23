Digital Design Day combines UX, interaction design and good collaboration

The new online conference wants to show aspects of holistic as well as perspectives of the interaction of UX, interaction design and cooperation.

Designing well together is the theme of the first Design Day on November 8th. The of voonze developer and dpunkt.verlag The online conference designed in cooperation with Kim Lauenroth from the Dortmund University of Applied Sciences was created against the background that development teams are faced with different challenges today. Individual specialist skills, for example in UX, must be supplemented by a wide range of design skills and, above all, by the ability for holistic design. Because users no longer expect good user interfaces or user experiences, they demand holistically well-designed products.

What does the Digital Design Day do?

The event features:

inspiration from examples of good design resulting from good ,

Further training opportunities on methodological and practical aspects of holistic design and

well-founded perspectives of the disciplines user experience, interaction design and digital design on good cooperation.

The conference is aimed at product and service managers, usability & user experience professionals/user researchers, interaction, service and digital designers, but also requirements engineers, product managers and product owners as well as all people who care about software quality.

formats and prices

The Digital Design Day is an online conference with many opportunities for interaction, be it via chat or in separate breakout sessions. The lectures and interviews are recorded and are available to the participants as well as any presentation materials afterwards.

Participation in the conference currently costs 199 euros (all prices plus VAT), after the end of the early bird discount phase on October 18, 249 euros will be charged. If you want to participate in a team, you can get special offers on request.