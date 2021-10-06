Digger set on fire sparks garda hunt in Co Meath

A digger set on fire has prompted a garda hunt for suspects in Co Meath.

Emergency services were alerted to a burnt-out “semi-long reached digger” in the Donacarney Great area of Bettystown this morning at 8.45 am.

The Doosan digger was found abandoned in a field behind the Dun Eimear estate from 3.45 pm on Tuesday until this morning.

A garda spokesperson said on the Meath Crime Prevention group: “If anyone can help to identify those suspected to be involved in burning the digger or have any information that can help the investigation please contact the gardai on 01 8010600 or the Garda confidential line 1800666111.”

