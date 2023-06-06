Didn’t backup WhatsApp? Learn how to recover deleted conversations on iPhone

- Advertisement -

If you are one of those forgetful people or simply don't get along with technology, most likely you must have forgotten to activate WhatsApp backup at some point in your life. It may seem like a joke to many, but this is something that happens often, since not everyone has prior knowledge that the messenger is capable of saving all your conversations for later migration to a new smartphone. Imagine the situation where you simply broke your smartphone's screen and now you need access to the conversations that were lost in the device's memory:? Or even worse: you accidentally deleted the messages. The situation may seem apocalyptic, but it is not. Surely you must have already asked that question: "I didn't backup WhatsApp: how to recover deleted conversations?". Well then, you are in the right place. Let's learn now how to solve this problem in a simple and easy way.

Recover using Tenorshare Ultdata WhatsApp Recovery

If you are worried that you have erased your WhatsApp conversations or that you have broken your smartphone screen without ever backing it up, Tenorshare Ultdata WhatsApp Recovery is a simple and easy-to-use solution. With this state-of-the-art tool, you can recover lost WhatsApp conversations without backup, recover deleted iPhone messages without backup, recover more than 7 types of files like photos, videos and audios. It does not stop there! With Ultdata WhatsApp Recovery, you can also restore WhatsApp data via iTunes backup without worrying about your software version. That’s because the tool is compatible with iOS 16, iPadOS 16 and Android 12/13, in addition to all Windows devices. - Advertisement - That is, with Ultdata WhatsApp Recovery it is possible to have complete recovery in a few clicks. Want an example? Then check out the short tutorial below!

How to use?

Learn now how to recover deleted conversations using Ultdata WhatsApp Recovery. The step by step is very simple. You don’t need to have prior knowledge or experience in computers. That’s because the software does almost everything by itself and you get great results in a few minutes. The first step you need to do is to download and install Ultdata WhatsApp Recovery on your Windows PC or Mac. This process takes a few minutes and the second step is to connect your iPhone to the computer with a USB cable. Ultdata WhatsApp Recovery should automatically identify the device within a few seconds.





See below that the software requires this connection, but this is very easy and simple to do.





When Ultdata WhatsApp Recovery detects your iPhone, it will show this screen. Just tap “Start Scanning” and the whole process will continue.





You must remember that if your iPhone is working properly, you must unlock it using your passcode. In addition, the device should display a pop-up once it is connected to the PC, just tap “Trust” and the iPhone will appear in Ultdata WhatsApp Recovery .





After scanning the device, the software should display all scanned files according to their category. Here you can see your conversations, photos, videos and even audio sent to contacts or groups.





If you want to see a full-size photo, just double-click on it and the software will display the file.





If you want to recover all files, just tap the iPhone icon at the top of the list and Ultdata WhatsApp Recovery will automatically select all categories. Now, if you only want to recover messages or photos, just select the corresponding category from the list on the left corner.





Finally, just click “Recover” and choose a folder on your computer to save all the files. Remember that with Ultdata WhatsApp Recovery it is also possible to see those deleted WhatsApp messages and recover them. The step by step is basically the same. You just need to choose “Device” option on the homepage, then the software will enter the deleted WhatsApp data recovery screen. Still lost and in need of help? Watch the video tutorial and learn even faster how to use Ultdata WhatsApp Recovery.

Retrieve via iCloud

In case you have backed up your WhatsApp on iCloud, recovery is a little easier and faster. Not to mention that the entire procedure can be done on the iPhone itself. Just open the settings page and go to general. At the bottom you click on "transfer or reset iPhone", and on the next page you have to tap on "erase content". Finally, tap "Continue" and enter your password. This should reset the iPhone. That is, it is a simple and easy option, but it can cause you to end up losing some files and other settings. After the end of the process, just enter your email and password to recover all the files that were backed up in iCloud.

Tenorshare Ultdata WhatsApp Recovery is the best option!