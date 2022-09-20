Did you know that you can enjoy games on Telegram? This is how they activate

- Advertisement -

has become the best alternative to WhatsApp. An instant messaging service that has all kinds of functions and tools to offer the best user experience. In addition, the team behind the development of this app does not stop launching new functions with which to increase its usefulness even more. Thanks to this, Telegram has positioned itself as one of the great references when it comes to using an instant messaging platform with which we can communicate with our loved ones and friends in the most comfortable way. How to on Telegram Best of all, if you know the best tricks for Telegram, you’ll be able to get more out of this platform than ever. We have already shown you how to hide the author of a message that you forward on Telegram, how to delete old messages (without a time limit) or how to hide conversations without having to delete them. And today we are going to show you how you can access the games available on Telegram so that you can play them directly in their chat. Keep in mind that the games made for Telegram are created in HTML5 so that anyone can use them. And the truth is that you won’t be short of options to play alone or in company. This is one of the best features of Telegram games: you’ll be able to select a contact from your address book to play some games together. A very fun way to pass the time and a plus to keep in mind that makes this instant messaging platform one of the most complete. Keep in mind that these games are uploaded directly to the Telegram servers, so you won’t have to download any files or perform any installation to do so. Best of all, the process is so extremely simple that it won’t take long to try all the available titles. Although the catalog is really much broader than you imagine, so you will spend a few hours trying titles. And for this, you just need to use the Telegram bots @gamebot and @gamee. To do this, click on the Telegram search engine, the magnifying glass symbol located in the upper right part of the interface, and write the name of any of the two bots that we have indicated. Wait for it to appear and start a conversation so you can select the games you want to try. ‘Easier, impossible! >