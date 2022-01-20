Did you know that Instagram has an avatar creator? so you can open it

One of the most interesting customization options that came to social networks is to create an avatar. Long ago, Snapchat started this trend by allowing us to generate a cartoon version of ourselves. Later, this option began to reach other platforms and until today, we can find specialized sites for it. However, we touch on this topic because there is an avatar creator within Instagram and perhaps you did not know it.

It is an option that is within the configuration and will allow us to generate a nice avatar with our characteristics in a very simple way.

So you can get to the creator of Instagram avatars





An avatar is nothing more than a graphic representation that is associated with a user of any platform. The interesting thing about these designs is the fact that we can make them extremely similar to us. This is why its use in the different social networks and messaging applications is so attractive. Also, that Instagram has a built-in avatar creator is also quite curious. Although it is very little commented, we must say that it is a fairly complete and easy-to-use tool.

In that sense, if you want to access the creator of Instagram avatars, follow these steps:

Open Instagram on your mobile.

Tap on your profile picture.

Tap the 3 horizontal stripes icon at the top right.

Go into Settings.

Go to the Account menu.

Select the Avatars option.

Start choosing the characteristics of your avatar.

However, there is a detail in the fact that this tool is within Instagram and it is the scope of its usefulness. That is, we cannot use this avatar on the platform. When you finish creating it, it will give us the option to synchronize it with Facebook to use it on that social network. So, it is not very useful to go to Instagram to create an avatar for Facebook, although it is interesting to know that it exists.