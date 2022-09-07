Did you know how Artificial Intelligence transforms the world of sports?

- Advertisement -

Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn - Advertisement - Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp %20transforma%20el%20mundo%20del%20deporte%3F&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.trecebits.com%2F2022%2F09%2F07%2Fsabias-como-la-inteligencia-artificial-transforma-el-mundo-del-deporte%2F&via=TreceBits&related=TreceBits" rel="noopener noreferrer nofollow">

- Advertisement -

Technology is advancing by leaps and bounds, to the point of transforming different sectors. We tell you how Artificial impacts !

The role of Artificial Intelligence in the world of sport

Nowadays, thanks to the Internet, it is possible to enjoy different possibilities in the world of sports. Not only can you follow the main matches of various disciplines, but also make reliable sports forecasts, as is the case with Bet365 Chile. Now, technology in general is also having an impact on sports.

A clear example happens with Artificial Intelligence. Basically, this resource is being implemented in different sports, such as baseball, American football, basketball or soccer. The objective? Automate a series of activities, seeking to improve what is done by humans.

- Advertisement -

Let’s take an example to make it clearer. For some years, the physical trainers of the soccer players needed to draw up a training plan for each one of the soccer players. This was a problem, since, on occasions, contemplating each requirement according to the data became somewhat complicated.

Well, this has been solved with the arrival of Artificial Intelligence. Depending on the characteristics of each footballer, the needs of the team and the variation in their weight, it is possible to draw up a plan not only for training, but also for feeding each one of them.

And how is this done? Well, through data capture, something that can be internalized with technological sensors. For example, players wear chips that are responsible for measuring performance in each training session. Valuable information is collected there, such as the maximum speed they have reached.

The importance of using technology usefully

This facilitates the work of professionals. In the first place, because by having more precise data, it is possible to continuously monitor each of the athletes. However, it also simplifies the plans that are made based on these numbers, since Artificial Intelligence can recommend an action based on the data obtained.

However, here is the key: the supervision of a specialist will always be necessary. For example, a sports nutritionist will be the only one authorized to choose the diet of professionals, something that an Artificial Intelligence can never do. Yes, instead, the nutritionist can rely on the suggestions of the AI.

The key is to understand that this monitoring is positive for the world of sports, as long as it is used judiciously. And this not only applies to the “indoor” world of sports, but also for fans. For example, they can take tickets through a chatbot, but that does not mean that employees should cease to exist.

In other words, if the chatbot fails and it is not possible to get a ticket for a match, it will always be necessary to go with a person trained to sell this ticket. For this reason, the proper use of these technological resources can determine their impact on sports.