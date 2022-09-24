Did you find GTA 6 ugly? See prototypes of God of War, Uncharted and other early stage games

A few days ago we saw several leaks showing the GTA 6 project still in development, which ended up generating doubts and criticism from some people who considered the game ugly, but it is necessary to clarify that what was shown was an initial development version, and not all the are beautiful in this one, as we will be able to see in the projects of God of War, Uncharted and more.

Starting with Uncharted, which is one of the most calmed games on PlayStation and will have the PC version released on October 19, a video shows different phases and tests during its development, where we see several stages where elements such as buildings and enemies are often not pass from blocks without texture:

Here’s that downhill chase section played in blockmesh vs art blockmesh vs final art. There are a million stages between. #blocktober pic.twitter.com/goTrkE2XEM — Kurt Margenau (@kurtmargenau) October 4, 2017

An game that also had simplified graphics in relation to the final result was Control, which has environments with textureless design, generic enemies and objects with simple shapes such as spheres and cubes to test the protagonist's physics and powers.

God of War is another game highly appreciated by players that also won a Windows version and also had basic graphics as a prototype. In the video we notice that there is no vegetation on the ground, the trees are just generic trunks, Baldur and Kratos have defined shapes, but without improved textures and details present in the final version.

Today's best example goes to Immortality, which as we can see below only had the basic models in the first 2 years of development, when the team focused on improving the title's Artificial Intelligence and gameplay.

The images were provided by user Sam Barlow, creator and director of the game, which shows how much a game can change between initial development and final result.

Thus, we must wait for the release of GTA 6 to see if the game will really impress. Considering the importance of this game after the disastrous release of GTA Trilogy, we believe that Rockstar will really strive to bring something interesting to users.

What are your expectations for GTA 6? Tell in the comments.

