Did they give up? OnePlus and OPPO may stop selling cell phones in some regions of Europe

OnePlus and OPPO are two big phone makers with worldwide recognition, but a report now indicates that they may stop selling phones in some regions of Europe. The information comes from analyst Max Jambor, who reported which should be the first countries where the two manufacturers should no longer be present.

I can confirm: OPPO and OnePlus are pulling out of Europe. First to leave are Germany, UK, France and Netherlands. — Max Jambor (@MaxJmb) March 27, 2023

According to Jambor, the first countries where OPPO and OnePlus should stop selling cell phones in Europe will be Germany, the United Kingdom, France and the Netherlands. Although the movement may be strange, it is speculated that this change may have something to do with Nokia's lawsuit against both brands for patent infringement, which has already caused them to stop selling smartphones in Germany.





Despite this, Jambor again cited the case today on Twitter, saying that OPPO and OnePlus should still continue selling their phones in other countries in Europe, at least for now.

Update: There will be an official statement from OPPO/OnePlus soon! Right now only Germany, France, UK and Netherlands will close down. For the rest of Europe it is unknown at this point. https://t.co/qENykHpRUJ — Max Jambor (@MaxJmb) March 27, 2023

Jambor also says that both manufacturers should make a statement soon to announce all the facts reported by him in more detail, including whether the same will happen with other countries in the region. For now, information is scarce, but it is strange that OPPO and OnePlus give up such a large market because of patents, as Nokia has said that both can continue to sell smartphones in the region if they pay royalties to license their devices with their technology 5G.

