Did it go bad? Reddit may have leak with more than 80GB disclosed, reveals hacker

Regarded as one of the main social networks in the world, Reddit has been going through some not so pleasant moments in recent days, which even included a protest against the Reddit fee for access to the API, which generates mobilization in more than 8,000 subreddits. However, the most problematic could be about to give the platform a big headache: a potential invasion with the extraction of more than 80 GB of compressed files, in the possession of AlphV (also known as BlackCat).

According to BlackCat, the platform was contacted twice (on April 13 and June 16), without any response being given, much less, without trying to find out what was taken and what could be disclosed if the request of “ransom” is not paid. - Advertisement - By the way, the disclosure of ownership (which can be seen in the print below) also reveals the amount charged for deleting the data (in all, US$ 4.5 million) and the convenience of publishing this information now, when the company is approaching an IPO (called an IPO in the market, that is, “initial public offering” that can be translated as “initial public offering”). Podcasts are coming to YouTube Music



