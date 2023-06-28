Did it fall there? Microsoft Teams suffers instability and is off the air this Wednesday (28)

- Advertisement -

Microsoft Teams users reported, this Wednesday (28), difficulties accessing the service through the web version. The video conferencing application is used by millions of companies around the world, and according to complaints on social networks, the problems are occurring in several regions of the world, including Europe. Several people encounter an error when trying to sign in to Microsoft Teams. “The operation failed with an unexpected error,” says the message displayed in the browser. No error code is given so the cause of the problem is still unknown.

Data collected by DownDetector show that system instability began around 08:25 am, reaching a peak at 09:10 am — when corporate users may have started accessing the site to participate in meetings. - Advertisement - Microsoft confirmed, in a post on Twitter, that it is already investigating issue preventing users from accessing the web version of Teams. One user responded to the tweet stating that he too is experiencing difficulties connecting through the desktop client on his PC. Others claim that the client is also unavailable on Mac. How to create an email signature in Mail on iPhone or iPad

Other applications in the productivity suite have recently crashed, but there is still no evidence pointing to a relationship between the incidents. Teams, Outlook, and other platforms were down for hours in a case dated April 20.

OneDrive crashed after DDoS attack

In one of the most recent cases, Microsoft had to deal with a denial of service (DDoS) attack that took down OneDrive. The attack appears to have been promoted by a group of hackers known as Anonymous Sudan, which would also be related to other invasions of the Redmond giant’s services. - Advertisement - According to the company, it took several hours to mitigate the attack. The malicious actors used virtual private servers (VPS or Virtual Private Servers), proxies and cloud infrastructure to overload the service and make it go offline. User data has not been compromised.

