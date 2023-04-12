5G News
Did it fall there? Facebook and WhatsApp suffer instability this Tuesday (11)

Did it fall there? Facebook and WhatsApp suffer instability this Tuesday (11)

AppleTech News
Meta is fined nearly $300 million for leaking user data
This Tuesday afternoon (11), Meta is apparently facing problems related to the operation of some of its social networks. According to user reports, Facebook displays an error warning when trying to open the comments section, in addition to difficulty accessing and slowness in both posting and account data loading.

According to Downdetector, a website that monitors apps and services in real time, the instability on Facebook started around half past noon. The problems most reported by the community are: comments (48%), connection to the server (27%) and, finally, the profile with 24% of the complaints.

There are also reports of instability in the functioning of WhatsApp in both the web and mobile versions. Apparently, messenger users are not able to load information through the browser, while on cell phones it is difficult to send and receive messages even with a stable Internet connection.

The ranking of complaints is made up of the website (43%), mobile application (32%) and receiving messages (25%). Despite the consistent volume of reports, TechSmart’s newsroom did not find any problems with the operation of either Facebook or WhatsApp, which is why we believe that the failure is intermittent or has been corrected by the company.

Instagram, which is also owned by Meta, appears to be working uneventfully. This is not the first time that these social networks have faced operational problems.

Eliminating duplicate contacts is that easy with this trick

Check out the Downdetector data below:

WhatsApp instability this Tuesday (11). | Image: Playback/Downdetector.

Instability on Facebook this Tuesday (11). | Image: Playback/Downdetector.

